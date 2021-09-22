An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres and was near the southeast coast of Australia, GFZ added.
Tremor at depth of 10km near southeast coast
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres and was near the southeast coast of Australia, GFZ added.