As the clock strikes midnight, we take you on a global journey, unveiling diverse New Year celebrations around the world. From dazzling fireworks lighting up iconic cityscapes to unique traditions and cultural rituals, join us in exploring how various corners of the globe bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.
Australians and New Zealanders are making final preparations on New Year’s Eve to become among the first nations to ring in 2024.
Rain in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower, the country’s tallest structure, erupts with fireworks as the centerpiece of a spectacular annual light show.
Two hours later in neighboring Australia, the Sydney Harbor Bridge will become the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide, according to city authorities.
Girls pose with their faces and hands painted with slogans as they welcome the new year 2024, in Amritsar on Sunday.
A woman wearing traditional attire dances as she takes part in a parade to celebrate Tamu Lhosar, a New Year festival of the Gurung community in Kathmandu, Nepal December 31, 2023.