Abu Dhabi: Under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns the armed attack on a daycare centre in northeastern Thailand which led to the deaths of a number of school children and teachers.
The Council reaffirms its categorical rejection of this grotesque crime which contradicts all religious teachings and laws as well as basic human instincts which sanctify and protect human life.
The Council extends its deepest condolences to the Kingdom of Thailand and its people as well as the families of the victims, while wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.