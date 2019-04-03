Image Credit:

Manama: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Shaikh Jaber Al Mubarak has pledged a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of corruption.

Chairing the weekly cabinet session on Monday, Shaikh Jaber said the focus would be on the issue of forged degrees.

Forged degrees issued by some universities took Kuwait by storm last month, prompting angry reactions and calls for a probe and to take the harshest action against violators regardless of their names and positions in the country.

The debate gained in intensity after an investigative report by Kuwaiti daily Al Qabas said a “local kitchen” offered degrees from Arab and international high schools and universities that were not accredited by the education ministry.

A fake college degree

According to the daily, the “office” in the Salmiya area had been handing out degrees for the past 13 years and that the list of beneficiaries included people holding high positions in banks and companies in the country.

The office claimed that it was a training institute and provided its “certificates” from foreign institutions in Lebanon, France and the US to Kuwaitis and expatriates who did not have to attend any classes or study.

Fees for the college degrees reached KD9,200 (Dh111,000) for four years of “studies” in the fields of graphics, art and business management. High school diplomas cost KD2,500.

On Monday, five lawmakers called for allocating two hours at the parliament session on April 16 or 17 to discuss the issue that has rocked the northern Arabian Gulf country amid reports that around 250 people had profited from the scheme.

“The issue of forged degrees is serious and grave, has negative effect on the academic scene, and constitutes a violation of religion and law and a squandering of public funds,” MPs Mohammad Al Dallal, Riyadh Al Adasani, Osama Shaheen, Adel Al Damkhi and Rakan Al Nisf said in their call for the debate.

“Forgery claims cover degrees issued by universities in Egypt, the Philippines and other countries as well the American University of Athens. This requires that the issue be addressed firmly and seriously. At the same time, the role of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education is unclear and not prominent in dealing and addressing such a grave issue.”

The lawmakers said the government should present a report that includes the extent of the forged certificate violations, the role of the Ministry of Education in dealing with them and the legal, judicial and academic procedures adopted by the ministry.

“We want to know whether the response by the cabinet to the reports of forged certificates has included all government agencies as well as the private sector. We also want to know about the measures taken by the government to prevent such crimes and other related issues in the future,” the MPs said.

At a press conference on Monday, Education Minister Hamed Al Azemi insisted that the degrees mentioned by graduates from the American University of Athens and other universities in the Philippines, India and former Czechoslovakia have not been endorsed by the ministry.

“The Ministry of Higher Education took all appropriate measures not to endorse certificates from these universities,” he said following a meeting with the parliamentary committee for education and culture.

“I gave to the committee all details about the measures the ministry took 10 years ago regarding such certificates and the decision not to endorse them.”

All court rulings in disputes filed by angry “graduates” who contested the non-endorsement of their degrees by Kuwait were in favour of the ministry, he said.

“No graduate can be appointed to public office without the endorsement of his certificate by the Ministry of Higher Education. The American University of Athens was accredited in the academic year 2008-2009, but the Ministry of Higher Education said the university did not meet the requirements to be approved by Kuwait and the accreditation was withdrawn and students stopped from being sent on scholarship there.”

The minister said suspicious “graduates” had been investigated and referred to the public prosecution.

In 2014, the higher education ministry took the decision to test all graduates from foreign universities, including in the Philippines, India, former Czechoslovakia and the American University of Athens, and none of them was able to pass.

Last year, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said it had uncovered 400 forged university degrees, mostly in the field of law.