Dubai: A young Egyptian businessman has shot dead his wife and her mother, his sister and her ex-husband before killing himself, Egyptian media reported.
According to media reports, the killer locked up his 20-year-old wife and her mother, in his sister’s house in the Zamalek neighbourhood of Cairo on Friday. The 22-year-old man used his firearm and first shot his wife and her mother dead. He then shot his sister and her ex-husband before shooting himself in a mass killing described by local media as the 'Zamalek massacre'.
The victims included the killer, his 20-year-old wife, his 42-year-old sister, and her ex-husband, 53, and his mother-in- law, 58. They were all transferred to Zeinhom Morgue. The 'Zamalek massacre' has sparked nationwide outrage.
In its preliminary investigation, the public prosecution said the killer suffered from mental illness and was treated at a psychiatric hospital three months ago.
The prosecution seized the firearm used in the crime, and the bullet cartridges, and they were sent to the criminal lab to prepare a detailed report to complete the investigations.
Police investigations revealed that the killer used an unlicenced weapon in committing the crime; a family dispute was reported to be the cause.
Footage taken from surveillance cameras in the property showed that the man arrived earlier with a big bag in his possession, which most probably included the weapons and the ammunition he used in the crime