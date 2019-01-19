It exposes the abject failure of the international community. Countries such as Jordan and Lebanon, who have their own delicate economic and social conditions to contend with, need more help from the rest of the world. An entire generation of Syrians has grown up in the midst of unspeakable carnage of war, and grave trepidations that have resulted from it. Many have spent almost eight years in these tents, dependent on wholly insufficient handouts from humanitarian agencies. All this is because of no fault of their own. Many residents of these camps were part of the middle and upper-middle classes of Syrian society; they are skilled and educated but now find themselves in the frustrating position of not being able to provide basic necessities for their families.