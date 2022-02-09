Dubai: Many Egyptian parents have been arrested for detaining and assaulting a female teacher in Daqahlia for allegedly preventing their sons from cheating in the mid-year school exams.
A video of the incident showing the mob of angry parents swarming outside the school has gone viral on social media.
Acting on the video, the Public Prosecution office in Daqahlia Governorate ordered the detention of six parents involved in the incident.
According to media reports, a group of parents protested against Wedad Hamdi, the head of an examination committee for preparatory certificate on the last day of exams.
Police forces were called to the scene and were forced to intervene to get her out of the school and prevent the parents from beating her.
The Daqahlia Security Directorate said they received a report that several parents had gathered in front of the Martyr Mohammed Al Shuqairi School, and had attempted to storm into it and assault the chairperson of the examination committee.
Police found Hamdi locked in school with angry parents threatening to assault her.
Wedad Hamdi said, “I was eager to implement the instructions of Education Ministry to prevent cheating and achieve discipline in the committee.
“I took the mobiles from students, and despite being exposed to many threats from the students and parents, I did not give up on my principles to achieve equal opportunities for all students.”
A source from the Directorate of Education in Daqahlia said all legal measures are being taken.