Dubai: An Egyptian actress has publicly expressed her desire to marry Wael Al Dahdouh, a veteran Gaza reporter known for his resilience and professional dedication amidst personal tragedy.

During a television appearance, the actress, Maysara, conveyed her admiration for Al Dahdouh, describing him as “a man in the true sense of the word.”

Her remarks have drawn considerable attention, particularly for their heartfelt nature. Maysara reflected on the journalist’s profound loss, noting that Al Dahdouh continued his work despite the personal hardships he faced during the war on Gaza.

She stated, “I sat down to look at the man whose family died, and keeps saying, I am sacrificing them for the sake of Palestine. If I meet one like, I wont look for anything else.”

The story gained further traction when a video of the interview was shared on TikTok, receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

Al Dahdouh during the funeral of his son in Khan Younis. Image Credit: Bloomberg

The majority of commentators have lauded Al Dahdouh’s endurance, especially as he continued his role as a journalist, appearing on screen daily even after losing his wife and children in the conflict.

Adding to his tale of resilience, Wael Al Dahdouh also sustained a severe arm injury. He was recently able to leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Qatar.

He was wounded in an Israeli drone strike in December in which Al Jazeera Arabic’s cameraperson Samer Abudaqa was killed while they were reporting in southern Gaza.

Al Dahdouh, who left the besieged enclave for the first time since the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict started in October, lost his wife Amna, son Mahmoud, daughter Sham and grandson Adam in October when an Israeli air strike hit the home they were sheltering in at the Nuseirat refugee camp, after being displaced from their house in Gaza City.