Dubai: Jordan’s Al Afaf Charitable Society organised the first digital mass wedding of 50 couples on Saturday due to fears of the coronavirus pandemic, Al Rai Arabic daily reported.
Mofeed Sarhan, director of the society, said: “We organised the wedding party online in compliance with preventive measures aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 contagion.”
The ceremony, which was broadcast through the society’s Facebook page, included clips of the grooms and their brides from their homes in the presence of the parents of the newlyweds.
The virtual mass wedding featured religious songs. The society presented gifts to the newly married couples, including household electronic appliances, furniture and other items to help them through the expenses of starting their married life.
A day prior to the wedding, the society posted an invitation on its Facebook page, encouraging others to avoid holding normal wedding ceremonies to prevent the spread of the contagious virus.