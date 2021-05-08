Cairo: Prominent Egyptian musician Jamal Salama, who composed songs for several Arab celebrities, has died due to complications from COVID-19, local media reported. He was 75.
Salama was recently transferred to a quarantine hospital in Cairo after contracting COVID-19. He passed away there on Friday, according to the media.
Egyptian Culture Minister Inas Abdul Dayam eulogised him as a “a musical genius and an artistic icon”.
Salama’s death was also mourned on social media. “Farewell to the great musician and dear friend Jamal Salma,” said veteran Egyptian actress Nabila Ebeid in an Instagram post.
TV and films
The late musician composed scores for dozens of Egyptian TV serials and films. He also composed popular songs for Lebanese icons Sabah and Majda Al Roumi; Egyptian legend Shadia; and Moroccan diva Samira Saeed.
He was also popular for composing songs celebrating the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the ensuing Eid.
Salama had studied music in Egypt and Russia and later taught at the Cairo Conservatoire.