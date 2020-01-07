Letter sent to head of Iraq’s joint operations command after parliament vote

Iraqi acting Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, right, meets with U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller at the prime minister's office, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Baghdad: The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for “movement out of Iraq,” a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government to oust foreign troops.

The head of the US military’s Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq’s joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The letter said troops would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”