Washington - The US Treasury placed two Hezbollah members of Lebanon’s parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday - the first time Washington has taken aim at the Iran-allied group’s elected politicians.
The Treasury named MPs Ameen Sherri and Mohammad Hasan Ra’d to a terror-related blacklist, saying that Hezbollah uses its parliamentary power to advance its violent activities.
Also placed on the blacklist was Wafiq Safa, a top Hezbollah security official.
“Hezbollah uses its operatives in Lebanon’s parliament to manipulate institutions in support of the terrorist group’s financial and security interests, and to bolster Iran’s malign activities,” said Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.