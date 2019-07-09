Washington - The US Treasury placed two Hezbollah members of Lebanon’s parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday - the first time Washington has taken aim at the Iran-allied group’s elected politicians.

The Treasury named MPs Ameen Sherri and Mohammad Hasan Ra’d to a terror-related blacklist, saying that Hezbollah uses its parliamentary power to advance its violent activities.

Also placed on the blacklist was Wafiq Safa, a top Hezbollah security official.