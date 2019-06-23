Dubai: Heightened tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed through politics, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.

His call comes as a standoff between the US and Iran continues amid both sides accusing each other of escalating the situation.

“Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de-escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations,” Gargash tweeted in English.

“Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions,” he added.

Tensions have spiked between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Thursday shot down a US drone that Washington said was flying in international airspace over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump called off a military strike against Iran at the last minute over anticipated high casualties.

Earlier, the US had blamed Iran for a string of attacks on tankers off the coast of the UAE last month and in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.