UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed attends Cairo Peace Summit

Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Saturday attended the Cairo Peace summit held at the capital of Egypt.
Egypt is hosting the international conference to discuss ways to deescalate the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.
Later, Sheikh Mohamed said on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "Today, I attended the Cairo Peace Summit, where the UAE joined its international partners to urgently address the situation in the Gaza Strip. The UAE stands unwavering in its calls for the utmost protection of civilian lives, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The international community must work together to avert further violence and wider instability, as dialogue, cooperation, and coexistence remain the only viable pathways to peace."
Call for Humanitarian ceasefire
UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas, demanding global "action to end this godawful nightmare".
Addressing the peace summit in Cairo as the war raged into its third week, Guterres said the tiny Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people was living through "a humanitarian catastrophe" with thousands dead and more than a million people displaced.
His remarks came just hours after a first contingent of aid trucks rumbled into southern Gaza, which Guterres said needed to be rapidly scaled up, with "much more" help sent through.
The Palestinians need "a continuous delivery of aid to Gaza at the scale that is needed", he told the Cairo "Summit for Peace".
World leaders
Besides the UAE President, the leaders attending at the Cairo Peace Summit are: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, China's envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.