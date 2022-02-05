Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.
“After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant,” the president said in a tweet.
On Friday, Turkey recorded 111,157 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, while the daily death toll was its highest in four months, health ministry data showed.
In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Friday's data also showed 248 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since Oct. 4 when there were also 248 deaths.