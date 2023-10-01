Ankara: An explosion near Turkey's parliament in Ankara on Sunday was a "terrorist attack" that left two police officers injured, the interior ministry said.
"Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack," the ministry said.
The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.
Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area. Security forces have set up barriers in the area.