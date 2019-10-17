Turkey's operation 'will be halted entirely on completion' of the pullout

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the US ambassador's residence during a news conference after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Ankara, Turkey. Image Credit: AP

Ankara: Turkey has agreed to completely end military operations in northern Syria after Kurdish fighters withdraw from a safe zone, US Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

Turkey's operation "will be halted entirely on completion" of the pullout, Pence told reporters after talks in Ankara.

Trump hails 'great news' after Pence-Erdogan talks on Syria

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed "great news" following talks between his vice president and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a ceasefire in northern Syria.

"Great news out of Turkey," Trump tweeted, shortly before Vice President Mike Pence announced in Ankara that Turkey had agreed to end its military operation once Kurdish fighters withdraw from a safe zone.

"Millions of lives will be saved!" Trump wrote.

Trump's chief of staff had earlier said the president may revoke a White House invitation extended to Erdogan, depending on the outcome of the talks in Ankara.

"It's still on the schedule," Mike Mulvaney told reporters, "but I think that's one of those wait and see things."