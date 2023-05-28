Erdogan
Turkey's President and presidential candidate of AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures at the polling station on the day of the Presidential runoff vote in Istanbul on May 28, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Istanbul: Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan was leading his presidential challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 56.4% support in the election runoff on Sunday, based on initial results with 35.8% of the ballot boxes opened, according to broadcaster NTV.

The gap between two candidates was expected to narrow as more, larger ballot boxes are opened in cities.

Turkey election

Separately, opposition broadcaster HalkTV showed Kilicdaroglu leading with 51.04% of the votes, with about 48% of the ballot boxes opened based on separate data.