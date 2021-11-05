Dubai: In yet another bone-chilling crime rocking Tunisia, a mother of two has allegedly slit the throats of her two children following a heated argument with her husband, local media reported.
The woman is said to have committed suicide by jumping from a third-floor of an apartment after killing her 18-month-old baby boy and injuring her 6-year-old girl.
The mother has been immediately taken to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The heinous crime took place in Sidi Bouzid, a city in Tunisia and is the capital of Sidi Bouzid Governorate.
According to security source, a heated argument erupted between the mother and her husband which ended up with her grabbing a kitchen knife and slitting the throats of her two children. She then decided to end her life and jumped off a third-floor apartment. The baby boy died on sport while the little girl was rushed to hospital.
Local police said they are investigating the crime to uncover its reasons and verify if the husband has something to do with it or not