Dubai: A young Tunisian man has set himself on fire in Tabarka, northwestern Tunisia, in protest over police’s seizure of a cattle herd owned by his father, the Tunisian News Agency said.
The man who suffered second and third-degree burns was rushed Saturday night to the Severe Burns hospital in the capital and is in critical condition.
According to local reports, a security patrol confiscated the herd of 39 goats that the man’s father was transporting in a truck to Qasab in the town of Fernana, Jendouba Governorate, near the Algerian border.
The security patrol suggested the goats were smuggled from Algeria and confiscated the herd and the truck. However, reports said the man’s lawyer had provided police with receipts proving the purchase and that the seller gave his full testimony, implying he had set himself on fire because of injustice.
The incident brought back memories of the self-immolation of street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi in protest against police confiscation of his vegetable cart, which sparked the Tunisian revolution that toppled the regime of the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, and triggered the so-called Arab Spring.