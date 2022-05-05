Jerusalem: At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, health officials said.
Police said the incident, which occurred as Israelis celebrated independence day, appeared to be a terrorist attack and they had set up roadblocks to try to catch the assailants who apparently fled the scene.
Elad's mayor, speaking on television, called on residents to stay indoors while security forces were still operating.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said three people were killed and two others seriously wounded.
Police said they suspect it was a militant attack and that the assailant fled in a vehicle