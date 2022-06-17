JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed and 10 others were wounded on Friday during an Israeli army raid in Jenin, a stronghold of armed Palestinian factions in the West Bank.
The three men were killed when the Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in which they were travelling, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
“Fierce clashes” then ensued in the area, with Israeli troops firing at Palestinians, wounding 10, Wafa reported.
An AFP photographer said a white vehicle riddled with bullet holes was in the area, where Israeli forces have stepped up operations in recent months.
The photographer said he saw the bodies of the three men at the morgue in Jenin. They were identified as Yousuf Salah, 23, Baraa Lahluh, 24, and Laith Abu Srur, 24, all from Jenin.
The Israeli army said in a statement that its troops had been conducting an operation in Jenin to search for weapons at two different locations.
The soldiers had come under fire as they arrived at the first location and they retaliated before identifying a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road on their way to the second location, it said.
“Shots were fired from the vehicle at the soldiers, who neutralised the terrorists who fired at them,” the army said, adding that they found weapons, including two M-16 assault rifles and cartridges at the scene.
West Bank hotspot
The Israeli army has ramped up raids in and around the occupied West Bank’s Jenin camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions.
Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent TV reporter with Al Jazeera, was shot dead last month in Jenin while she was covering an Israeli army operation.