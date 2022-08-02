Dubai: Three Jordanian brothers have been arrested 13 years after killing their sister, local media reported.
The Criminal Investigation Department in Jordan said they have successfully uncovered the circumstances behind the disappearance of a woman in 2009, exactly 13 years ago.
According to the media spokesperson for Jordan's Public Security Directorate, investigators found out that the woman was killed by her three brothers who did not report her disappearance and told their acquaintances that she had left for an Arab country.
Her body was buried in the Kasarat area in Madaba governorate and a search is underway to find it.
The spokesperson added that as soon as we received a tip-off, the CID team launched an investigation into the woman disappearance. She had never left the country and had not been located anywhere, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
On interrogated and when confronted with the available evidence, the three brothers admitted to killing their sister 13 years ago by strangling her inside their house and burying her body in a remote area.
They have been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.