Dubai: Three Egyptian men, convicted of terrorism charges and awaiting their death penalties, managed to escape from the Tanta public prison in Egypt’s Western Province early Monday, local media reported.
Quoting the Ministry of Interior, local media outlets said that security services received a report that three prisoners succeeded in escaping from jail in mysterious circumstances.
The prisoners jumped off the walls of the prison to the roofs of a building near the prison and then ran across the rooftops of nearby buildings.
In its statement, the ministry said: “The convicts managed to escape jumping across the rooftops of buildings adjacent to the prison. The ministry statement did not disclose more details about the prison escape.
The convicts were sentenced to death in separate terrorism-related cases.