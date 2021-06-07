Dubai: An Egyptian teacher has brutally killed the vice principal of the school he was working in, set his body on fire then threw it into a street, local media reported.
According to Egyptian security forces, the teacher killed the vice-principal using a machete and set the victim’s body on fire, trying hide the crime to make it look like as if he burnt himself.
Police Investigations revealed that the suspect killed the school vice-principal for transferring him to another school away from his residence.
The killer was arrested and confessed to killing the victim using a machete, pouring gasoline on his body to burn it in a bid to hide the crime.
He will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal actions.
Over the past few weeks, Egypt has witnessed an upward trend in domestic violence with many shocking crime taking across the African country.
.