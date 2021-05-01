Dubai: An 18-year-old Syrian man brutally killed his mother by slitting her throat with a kitchen knife, accusing her of killing his father, local media reported.
According to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, the crime, which took place in Hama, came to light when neighbours of the victims found by accident her body lying in a pool of blood inside her apartment. They immediately called the local police.
Police investigation revealed there was obvious disagreement between the victim and her son, who was accusing her of killing his father.
Accordingly, he was tracked down and arrested within hours of committing the crime and while being interrogated, he admitted to killing his mother by slitting her throat. He said he had hidden knife at his uncle’s house.