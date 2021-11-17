Cairo: Israel launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday.
It said one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses.
State TV says one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses
Cairo: Israel launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday.
It said one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses.