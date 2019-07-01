Explosions near Damascus cause some damage, some civilians injured

Beirut: Syrian air defence confronted late Sunday a “missile aggression” near Damascus and in Homs province, and “downed several missiles,” state news agency SANA reported.

SANA quoting a military source accused Israel of the strikes.

“Our air defences confronted enemy missiles launched by Israeli warplanes (...) towards some of our positions in Homs and in the vicinity of Damascus,” the source said.

No details were given on the positions nor any reports of casualties.

The explosions near Damascus caused “some material damage”, and a number of civilians were injured “slightly” due to glass falling in their houses, the state agency added.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes had targeted a research centre and a military airport west of the city of Homs where the Hezbollah Shiite movement and Iranians are deployed.

Rami Abdul Rahman, the observatory chief, said the strikes injured some of these forces.

The targets near Damascus were still unclear.