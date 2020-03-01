A displaced Syrian woman unloads a truck in Al Rouj plain on the outskirts of Syria's northwestern Idlib province on February 29. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Syria’s army has declared the airspace over northwest Syria closed to planes and drones, pledging to down any aircraft that violates it, state media said on Sunday.

“Any aircraft that violates our airspace will be dealt with as enemy aircraft that must be brought down,” state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

This came as Turkey said Sunday it is “successfully” continuing its military operation against the Russian-backed Syrian government in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region but insisted it did not wish to clash with Moscow.

“Following the heinous attack on February 27 in Idlib, operation ‘Spring Shield’ successfully continues,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.

“We don’t have the desire or intention to clash with Russia,” the minister added. Thirty-four Turkish troops have been killed in Syria since Thursday.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday threatened to let thousands of refugees cross into Europe and warned Damascus would “pay a price” after dozens of Turkish troops were killed inside Syria.

Around 13,000 migrants have gathered along the Turkish-Greek border, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said late Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Greek police clashed with several thousand migrants, as they hurled rocks at security forces firing tear gas across the frontier.

Turkey and Russia meanwhile, who back opposing forces in the Syria conflict, held talks to defuse tensions after an air strike killed the Turkish troops, sparking fears of a broader war and a new migration crisis for Europe.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would let refugees travel to Europe from NATO-member Turkey.

“What did we do yesterday? We opened the doors,” Erdogan said in Istanbul.

“We will not close those doors.... Why? Because the European Union should keep its promises.”