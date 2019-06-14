Omar Al Bashir Image Credit: Reuters

Also in this package

Cairo: Sudan’s former president Omar Al Bashir has been charged with corruption, a prosecution official said Thursday, two months after the long-serving autocrat’s ouster.

“Charges have been raised against the deposed president related to possession of foreign currency, and illicit and suspicious enrichment,” the unnamed official told Sudan’s state news agency SUNA without details.

The anti-corruption prosecution had completed all investigations in a criminal lawsuit against Al Bashir, the agency added.