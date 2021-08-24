Dubai: A Sudanese woman has been arrested for claiming to be a prophet in the Sudanese state of Gezira, local media reported.
The woman claimed that she can treat patients with whipping, which led to the recent death of a woman and a child at her hands.
The woman’s claims sparked widespread controversy in Sudan, especially after her followers killed those who doubt her, leading to a state of panic among citizens in the villages next to the woman’s residence.
This prompted people to use loudspeakers in mosques to be careful and ask police to arrest the woman and her followers.
A statement issued by the Sudanese police said they had arrested the woman and seized her criminal network specialising in charlatanism and witchcraft, consisting of 30 men and women.
Police announced they raided the woman’s residence and arrested her after they found the two bodies. They also arrested 29 of her assistants.
Sudan has witnessed several cases of people claiming to be prophets on social media, and the police normally take stringent actions against such people.
Often the claim is about men alleging to be the “expected Mahdi”, but a woman's claim of being a prophet represents a unique case, especially given that she was able to convince followers and adherents who worked under her command.