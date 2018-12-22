Sudan’s economy has struggled for most Bashir’s 29-year rule, which has failed to unite or keep the peace in the religiously and ethnically diverse nation. The country’s security situation rapidly deteriorated after the secession of the mainly animist and Christian south of the country in 2011, which deprived Khartoum of most of its oilfields. The secession came after decades of a costly war between the south and the mainly Muslim and Arabised north.