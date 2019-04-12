Sudanese protesters flash the victory gesture and raise a sign reading in Arabic "Just fall, that is all, the whole regime", during a demonstration against the new ruling military council put in place following the ouster of president Omar Al Bashir, in the capital Khartoum on April 11, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Khartoum: Sudan’s defence minister was sworn in Thursday as chief of the new military council that replaced president Omar Al Bashir hours after the army ousted the veteran leader, state television reported.

Lieutenant General Awad Ibnouf took the oath to become the head of the council, it said, adding that the army’s chief of staff Lieutenant General Kamal Abdelmarouf was appointed as his deputy.

Images of both officers taking the oath in the presence of the chief of the country’s judiciary were broadcast on state television.

Meaanwhile, thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied outside army headquarters late Thursday, witnesses said, despite a night-time curfew imposed by the military.