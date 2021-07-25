Cairo: A prominent commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has died in unclear circumstances in war-torn Syria, a monitor has reported.
Sayyad Ahmad Qureishi, a senior commander in the Fatemiyoun Brigades, were killed in Syria’s central area of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.
It is not clear yet if Qureishi had been killed in recent Israeli airstrikes on Homs or under other circumstances, the Britain-based monitor said.
Israel has mounted a series of attacks against Iran-backed militias in Syria, according to the Observatory.
Qureishi had stayed in Syria since 2013 and participated in several military operations. He was also an escort of Qasem Soleimani, the ex-chief of Iran’s Quds Force, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad last year.
Iran is a major ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and has supported his crackdown to quash an armed rebellion against his rule.