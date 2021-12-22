Cairo: An Egyptian expatriate, who had spent more than three decades in Saudi Arabia, was found dead kneeling down in a garden, a local newspaper has reported.
Nageh Helmy, a wallpainter, was found dead in a garden in the Saudi western city of Taif after a nearby store keeper saw him kneeling down for more than an hour, according to online newspaper Sabq.
Believing he was asleep, the shopkeeper went to awaken him. Much to his surprise he found the man motionless. Medics were alerted and on examining him, they found Helmy, 64, dead.
Before his death, Helmy, a father of four, had bought dates and eaten some of them followed by kneeling down in gratitude to Allah, according to the report. The way he passed away is seen as a good end to a Muslim’s life.
Notified of his death, his family requested he be buried in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, said Helmy’s brother Ahmed, who is also an expatriate in the kingdom.
“We came to Saudi Arabia 31 years ago and worked all these years as wallpainters,” Ahmed said.
He added that his brother was a diabetic. “He frequented the mosque and used to pray in the first row of worshippers. His life ended while he was kneeling down. His last food were some fruits of dates,” he said. Muslims traditionally break their day-long fast with dried dates in the holy month of Ramadan.