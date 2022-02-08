Dubai: Following the tragic death of the Moroccan boy who was trapped in a 32-metere well for five days, several Arab countries have launched nationwide campaigns to plug abandoned wells to avoid any similar incidents.
In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced it had sealed 2,450 abandoned wells in the first phase, adding that efforts will continue to seal abandoned and exposed wells.
The ministry said that it will seal and backfill more than 5,000 open wells across Saudi Arabia in the second phase of the campaign.
In Algeria, a nationwide campaign has been launched urging owners of artesian and conventional wells to secure used wells and backfill abandoned ones.
“A committee will be formed to follow up on the implementation of these instructions periodically. Fines will be issued and deterrent measures will be taken against those who fail to comply with these orders,” authorities said.
Meanwhile in the West Bank, villagers have launched a national campaign to plug abandoned wells and secure the ones being used to avoid any tragedy.
The Moroccan government have also issued instructions ordering competent authorities to survey the abandoned wells and pits close to residential areas and take action as soon as possible.