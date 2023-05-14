Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took an early lead on Sunday in a landmark election that could extend his two-decade grip on power or put the mostly Muslim nation on a more secular course.
The Anadolu state news agency showed the 69-year-old picking up more than 51 percent of the vote and his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu trailing with nearly 43 percent.
But Anadolu's figures were based on around 60 percent of the ballots and Kilicdaroglu claimed that his party's own vote count showed him winning.
"We are leading," Kilicdaroglu tweeted after Anadolu's results started coming out.
Most of Anadolu's early votes appeared to be coming from heavily pro-government districts and Erdogan's lead was shrinking as the number of counted ballots grew.
"We are seeing a positive picture, according to our data," opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) spokesman Faik Oztrak told reporters.
"We will start to give the numbers when the number of opened ballot boxes reaches a meaningful level."
A separate count reported by the pro-opposition Anka news site showed the two leaders locked in a dead heat and falling just short of the 50-percent threshold needed to avoid a May 28 runoff.
Anka and Anadolu showed third-party candidate Sinan Ogan picking up five percent of the vote.
Most pre-election polls showed 74-year-old opposition leader Kilicdaroglu enjoying a slight advantage over Erdogan.