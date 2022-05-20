Berlin: The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed optimism on Friday that an agreement between the United States and Iran could be achieved, voicing readiness to help in the matter.

Talks to revive a 2015 accord restraining Iran’s nuclear programme with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of designated terrorist organisations.

“We hope there will be an agreement between the parties to the nuclear agreement, and Qatar is ready to participate in resolving this conflict,” the emir told a joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Germany, Britain, China, France and Russia are also parties to the accord which then US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said an agreement in the Vienna talks on the revival of the nuclear deal will be within reach if the United States acts “logically”.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, calling on the other sides in the Vienna talks to put forward their initiatives to this end, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

He said Tehran is willing to reach a “good,” “strong,” and “lasting” agreement while observing the Islamic Republic’s red lines.

The senior diplomat also praised Russia for its positive stance and support for the achievement of an agreement that is acceptable to Iran.

Describing ties with Tehran as important, the Russian foreign minister, for his part, stressed that Moscow will continue its support and efforts to make sure that a fair agreement would be reached in Vienna that safeguards Iran’s demands.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers, including the United States. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the pact in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments.