Beirut:Political turmoil engulfed Tehran yesterday after a disputed presidential vote won by hardline incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad - an outcome that could snarl US President Barack Obama's effort to engage Iran.

Moderate challenger Mir Hossain Mousavi cried foul even before the official results showed Ahmadinejad taking an unbeatable two-to-one lead with most votes counted in Friday's high-turnout election, confounding predictions of a tight race.

The result dismayed those who had hoped a win for Mousavi would improve ties with the West, which fears the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme is a cover for bomb-making. Iran denies this.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, not the president, has ultimate control of Iran's nuclear and foreign policies, but defeat for Ahmadinejad could have heralded a less antagonistic approach to the United States and much of the rest of the world.

"I don't think anyone anticipated this level of fraudulence," Karim Sadjadpour, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, said.

"This was a selection, not an election. At least authoritarian regimes like Syria and Egypt have no democratic pretences. In retrospect it appears this entire campaign was a show: Ayatollah Khamenei wasn't ever going to let Ahmadinejad lose."

Trita Parsi, president of the Washington-based National Iranian American Council, said he was "in disbelief" at the officially reported margin of Ahmadinejad's victory.

"It is difficult to feel comfortable that this occurred without any cheating," he said, adding that Iran could slump into paralysis if Mousavi continued to contest the result and won support from top figures within the clerical establishment.

He said this would complicate Obama's attempt to reach out diplomatically to Iran when the US president has already said he wants an indication of progress by the end of the year.

"It will be more difficult to deal with Ahmadinejad because he has been discredited at home," Parsi said.

"Obama may not be able to deal with anyone because there is paralysis in Iran. It will cause the Obama administration to lose very precious time," he added.

Speaking before results emerged, Obama said he was excited by the debate in Iran, the world's fifth biggest oil exporter, and hoped it would help the two countries engage "in new ways".

Mark Fitzpatrick, senior fellow for non-proliferation at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, said: "I am surprised at the regime's audacity in declaring such a large margin for Ahmadinejad, given that in the run-up, the momentum seemed to be in the other direction."