DUBAI: At least one policeman was killed as unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a police station in Iran’s restive southeast on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.
The official news agency IRNA quoted a prosecutor in Zahedan, capital of the Sistan-Balochistan province, as saying that shooting continued at the police station.
State television said two attackers had detonated their explosive belts entrance of the station and a third had gone inside.
“It is said that one or two policemen have been martyred,” a TV correspondent said.
Alireza Marhemati, a top provincial security official, denied suicide bombers were involved.
“They used grenades to enter and it was not a suicide operation,” he told state TV.
Sistan-Balochistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran’s poorest provinces and a major drug trafficking route.
It has seen repeated killings by security forces in recent years.