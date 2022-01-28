Cairo: Morocco has said it will reopen its airspace to international flights starting in February after more than two months of suspension due to concerns over COVID-19.
The Moroccan government said the flights will resume to and from the kingdom starting from February 7, the official news agency MAP reported.
“To cope with the process of applying this decision, a technical committee is currently studying the necessary measures and procedures at the level of border points and the necessary requirements for travellers,” the government said, adding that related measures will be announced later.
In late November, Morocco halted all international flights initially for two weeks, citing quick spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. Authorities later extended the suspicion.
The move came days after Morocco banned entry of travellers from seven African countries over the emergence of the strain.