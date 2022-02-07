Dubai: Famous Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah, saddened by the death of a young boy who had been trapped in a well for five days, has offered to buy his family a new house to “bring a little joy” into their lives, Arab media reported.
The 31-year-old international footballer, who played under former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson after moving to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou, said: “We have spent a very remote five days and they took our hearts, the Moroccans, all the Arabs and Muslims, and even the whole world.
“With this grief, I extend my deepest condolences to Rayan’s family, and ask God to grant them patience and comfort.
“And I have decided, on behalf of myself and my family, and on behalf of all Moroccans and Muslims, to help and bring a little joy to Rayan’s family, his parents and his brothers and to give them a fully equipped house. We ask God to accept us and do so in the balance of the good deeds of all Muslims.
“This is the help of a brother for you and the mercy of God.”
Hundreds of rescuers worked tirelessly for five days to rescue the five-year-old boy, who fell through the narrow opening of the shaft last Tuesday.
On Saturday, the world held its breath as the team, some of whom had been digging with their hands, finally brought him to the surface.
Joy soon turned to tears when it was discovered that little Rayan had not survived.