Dubai: Arabs are increasingly saying they are no longer religious, according to a comprehensive survey done in the Middle East and North Africa.

More than 25,000 people were interviewed for the survey - for BBC News Arabic by the Arab Barometer research network - across 11 countries between late 2018 and spring 2019.

Since 2013, the number of people across the region identifying as “not religious” has risen from 8% to 13%.

The rise is greatest in the under 30s, among whom 18% identify as not religious, according to the research. Only Yemen saw a fall in the category.

Most people in the Middle East supported the right of a woman to become prime minister or president.

The exception was Algeria where less than 50% of those questioned agreed that a woman head of state was acceptable.

But when it comes to domestic life, most - including a majority of women - believe that husbands should always have the final say on family decisions.