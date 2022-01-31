Dubai: An Iraqi man brutally tortured his own son for joining a demonstration calling for the resignation of the operations commander of Dhi Qar province.
A video clip of the father hanging his son upside down with a rope tied to the ceiling, and then shaving half of his hair, and beating him, has gone viral on social media.
The child is heard screaming and begging his father to stop torturing, but he ignores the son’s appeals and continues to whip him.
The video went viral on social media with many users calling on authorities to take action against the man.
This is not the first such case in Iraq. Last year, an Iraqi man was arrested for shackling and brutally torturing his son. Acting on a video that went viral on social media, police took the man into custody and launched an investigation on the directives of Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi.
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showed the child in shackles being beaten mercilessly by his father. It also showed the boy begging his father to kill him in order to end his pain and suffering. Despite his pleadings the man continued to beat him.
“Kill me father... Let me die,” the child with a bloodied face is heard saying in the video.
Following the incident, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al Kadhemi, asked the authorities to arrest the father and take necessary legal action . Additionally, he instructed the authorities to take care of the child and ensure his safety.