Occupied Jerusalem: An anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Sunday, the Israeli regime’s army alleged, after Hezbollah vowed revenge for a drone attack a week ago it blamed on Israel.
It was unclear if the missile caused any damage or injuries.
The regime said it was fired towards the Israeli community of Avivim, but did not immediately give further details.
The regime said it fired into southern Lebanon after a number of anti-tank missiles targeted an Israeli military base and army vehicles near the border.