Smoke rises from the Israeli army shells, in the southern Lebanese border village of Maroun Al-Ras, Lebanon, Sunday, September 1, 2019. The Lebanese army says Israeli forces have fired some 40 shells on the outskirts of several border villages following an attack by the militant Hezbollah group on Israeli troops. Image Credit: AP

Occupied Jerusalem: An anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Sunday, the Israeli regime’s army alleged, after Hezbollah vowed revenge for a drone attack a week ago it blamed on Israel.

It was unclear if the missile caused any damage or injuries.

The regime said it was fired towards the Israeli community of Avivim, but did not immediately give further details.