Dubai: A Lebanese man succeeded in freeing his $15,000 deposit after breaking into a bank in the town of Antelias in the northern Metn of Mount Lebanon, on Monday.
Depositor Edgrad Awad was along with his 13-year-old son when he broke into the Al Mawarid Bank’s branch to demand his deposit of $15,000.
Awad threatened to set himself on fire if the bank staff refused to give him his deposited amount.
A video showing Awad while breaking into the bank and freeing his deposited money was posted by the Depositors’ Outcry Association.