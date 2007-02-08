Beirut: Lebanese and Israeli soldiers exchanged fire in a border skirmish on Wednesday night, in an incident described as “serious'' by UN peacekeepers.



The Lebanese army opened fire on an Israeli army bulldozer which it said had crossed the border near the southern village of Maroun El Rass.



Lebanese officials say that the bulldozer had crossed the demarcation line agreed to after the summer war between Hezbollah and Israel and was 20m into Lebanese soil.



The Israelis returned fire with five anti-tank grenades, but there were no casualties on either side.



Israel said its soldiers had crossed the border fence, but denied that they had crossed into Lebanon.



A spokesman said it searching for bombs which it said had been planted by Hezbollah on Monday.



Hezbollah has also denied this allegation, saying the explosives were planted before the war.



Liam McDowell, a spokesman for the UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon said the shootout was a “serious incident.''



He added that the exchange of fire was initiated by the Lebaense army and that the Israeli bulldozer crossed the “technical fence'' to clear mines.



However, his statement did not clarify whether the Israelis had crossed the border.

