Nine years have passed since the demonstrations against the Syrian government degenerated into an armed conflict. The conflict has so far claimed the lives of half a million people. Syria’s war has become a tragedy of our times, one that we have witnessed daily on our TV screens and in horrific videos on YouTube.

The conflict is now in its final phase, but it is no less brutal. The UN has said that since the launch of an offensive by Syrian troops on the country’s last major rebel enclave, the northwestern city of Idlib, in December 2019, around 900,000 people have been ousted from their homes and shelters. This conflict has caused the biggest displacement of people since the Second World War.

An Arab role has been sorely missing in Syria, while non-Arab regional and international powers held the cards. Iran has used its intervention on behalf of President Bashar Al Assad to consolidate its armed presence in Syria. Turkey has backed the rebels and is engaged in what can only be described as a land-grab, on the pretext of fighting Kurdish militants.

The UAE has made its stance clear from the beginning. It has taken a dim view of the lack of meaningful Arab involvement, and what is happening in Idlib is a testament to that. Arab land has become a playground for foreigners, who are using it for their own nefarious pursuits and regional agendas. So an Arab role to confront the security challenges has become a necessity.

While the human, sociological and psychological toll of the war has been beyond horrific, the economic fallout has also been devastating. The UN estimates the damages to be around $400 billion (Dh1.46 trillion). More than 80 per cent of Syrians live below the poverty line now, according to the UN, compared with 28 per cent before the war. Unemployment, power cuts and gas shortages are routine. Some 6.5 million people are unable to meet their basic needs.

The international community and various forces on the ground in Syria came together for eradicating Daesh. But many of them were drawn into power games that have prolonged the conflict and added more layers to the conflict. This is just another consequence of the lack of involvement of Arab states.