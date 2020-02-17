New Kuwaiti ministers of electricity, finance and social affairs sworn in

Cairo: Kuwait’s emir, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on Sunday evening issued a decree for a minor cabinet reshuffle, two months after a government was installed in the country.

Under the decree, the portfolio of oil, electricity and water was split into two ministries and a new finance minister named.

Khalid Mohammad Al Fadhel has kept his post as minister of oil while the portfolio of electricity and water has gone to Mohammad Hajji Busheheri.

Mariam Oqeil Al Oqeil, named the finance minister in the government formed last December, was appointed Sunday as minister of social affairs and the minister of state for economic affairs.

Barrak Ali has replaced her as finance minister.

The emir later swore in the new ministers, Kuwait’s official news agency KUNA reported.