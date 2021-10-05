Cairo: Kuwait plans to levy departure fees on travellers, a local newspaper has reported, citing what it termed as well-informed sources.
Implementation of an early information system will include levying new fees on passengers at the Kuwait airport and the fees will be toted up to tickets issued by airlines and handed over to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) according to a mechanism that has yet to be devised, Al Anba added.
The average total fees will range between 3.5 to 4 dollars per traveller, according to the report.
“DGCA has asked for approval from the oversight agencies of having a seven-year contract with a company for an early information system and passengers’ registration,” a source was quoted as saying.
The request includes levying 80 cents in an airport service fee per passenger departing from the Kuwait Airport and a border service fee of KD1 or equivalent in the dollar, the source added without further details.
There was no immediate official comment on the report that did not say when the alleged ley will go into effect.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, has a large community of migrant workers of nearly 3.4 million.